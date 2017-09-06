A Few Scenes From County Fair Arena, Barns & Exhibition Hall
Wednesday, September 6, 2017
Each year, more than 1,000 children and youth participate in the Washington County Fair, showing livestock, exhibiting small animals and submitting entries for many categories, such as photography, sewing, canned food, vegetables and crafts.
