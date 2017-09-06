A Few Scenes From County Fair Arena, Barns &amp; Exhibition Hall

By STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, September 6, 2017

Cade Young, 9, of Farmington, received a first place ribbon for his photograph of this tree in the junior photography division at Washington County Fair. Cade said he used a tablet to take the picture.
Each year, more than 1,000 children and youth participate in the Washington County Fair, showing livestock, exhibiting small animals and submitting entries for many categories, such as photography, sewing, canned food, vegetables and crafts.

