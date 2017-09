MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington senior tailback Caleb Williams runs through a tackle. Williams gained a career-high 173 yards rushing on 18 carries and scored two touchdowns to lead Farmington past Huntsville, 48-18, in nonconference football action Friday.

Farmington 48, Huntsville 18

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.