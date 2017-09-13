Cat Quick Tiger Fullback
TIGERS ROMP PAST VIAN, OKLA., 41-21
Wednesday, September 13, 2017
PRAIRIE GROVE -- Over the years running the football from the fullback position has become an afterthought to many coaches, not so with Danny Abshier of Prairie Grove.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.