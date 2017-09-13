Wolves Showcase New Fieldhouse
LINCOLN DEVELOPMENTS PROMOTE FOOTBALL PROGRAM
Wednesday, September 13, 2017
LINCOLN -- Completion of the new Lincoln Football Fieldhouse adds up to one thing, a sure-fire sign the Wolves' program holds serious aspirations about competing to consistently reach the playoffs
