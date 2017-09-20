Americans Rising To Stand Together: The Way It Should Be

After Harvey inundated Houston and after Irma surged over Florida, I recalled my own experience as a boy in central Florida in 1960. Hurricane Donna came right over us. I remember the howling wind. I put my hand on a big window in the den and felt it shudder. Dad frightened mom by driving around during the eye. Pine trees were crisscrossed, interlaced like fingers. Those standing had endured winds from opposite directions. The next day, men with noisy chain saws cut apart massive oak trees that blocked us from getting out to the paved road.

