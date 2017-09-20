Council Approves Security System For Ballfields
POLICE WILL ADD AUXILIARY OFFICERS
Wednesday, September 20, 2017
FARMINGTON -- A new audio/video and security system for the Farmington Sports Complex will cost the city of Farmington about $77,000.
