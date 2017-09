Submitted photo Farmington celebrates Homecoming this week. The Cardinals take on 5A West foe Clarksville in the Homecoming football game Friday with kickoff at 7 p.m. at Allen Holland Field. The coronation ceremony begins at 6:15 p.m. The 2017 Homecoming court features front row (from left): Madalynn Bradley, Isabella McPherson, Sicily Gambino; and back row: Madisyn Pense, Tatum Vinyard, Cambre Strange.