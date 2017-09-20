Free Concerts Draw Fans To Cane Hill

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Keith Grimwood with Trout Fishing in America sings Saturday night at the 31st annual Cane Hill Harvest Festival. This year’s festival featured nine, free outdoor concerts for visitors to enjoy. The other half of Trout Fishing is Ezra Idlet. The four-time, Grammy nominated group has been together for 40 years. They play all over the country but live in Northwest Arkansas.