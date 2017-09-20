Poker Run To Benefit Meals On Wheels

The Washington County Meals on Wheels program will sponsor its 3rd Annual Pedal Poker Run on Saturday, Oct. 14, to raise money for the program that provides a daily hot meal to home-bound senior citizens. The event will be held at the Fayetteville Senior Activity and Wellness Center.

