Poker Run To Benefit Meals On Wheels
Wednesday, September 20, 2017
The Washington County Meals on Wheels program will sponsor its 3rd Annual Pedal Poker Run on Saturday, Oct. 14, to raise money for the program that provides a daily hot meal to home-bound senior citizens. The event will be held at the Fayetteville Senior Activity and Wellness Center.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.