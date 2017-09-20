Prairie Grove Considers New School Building
PROCESS WOULD TAKE THREE-FOUR YEARS
Wednesday, September 20, 2017
PRAIRIE GROVE -- In a special meeting earlier this month, Prairie Grove School Board agreed to move forward in applying for state partnership money to build a new school, one that would either house fifth- and sixth-graders or one for seventh- and eighth-graders.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.