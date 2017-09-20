Turnovers Plague Wolves

LINCOLN RALLY 3 POINTS SHORT

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, September 20, 2017

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Mansfield sophomore Luke Hunsucker (No. 21) blocked a punt on Lincoln&#8217;s second series that was recovered by junior Colton Stipins (No. 72) deep in Wolves&#8217; territory at the 20. The block was one of five first-half turnovers that led to a 27-0 deficit at halftime. The Wolves rallied in the second half but came up short in their Homecoming game, losing 39-36 to Mansfield Friday.
LINCOLN -- One of Lincoln's key weapons, quarterback Caleb Lloyd, rushed 20 times for minus 51 yards; yet the Wolves were in the game until Mansfield recovered an onside kick.

