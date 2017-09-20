Turnovers Plague Wolves

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Mansfield sophomore Luke Hunsucker (No. 21) blocked a punt on Lincoln’s second series that was recovered by junior Colton Stipins (No. 72) deep in Wolves’ territory at the 20. The block was one of five first-half turnovers that led to a 27-0 deficit at halftime. The Wolves rallied in the second half but came up short in their Homecoming game, losing 39-36 to Mansfield Friday.