Woman Accused Of Filing False Police Reports
Wednesday, September 20, 2017
Prairie Grove police arrested Ashley Jones, 21, of Prairie Grove, on Sept. 7 in connection with two felony counts of filing a false police report by claiming that an order of protection had been violated on several occasions.
