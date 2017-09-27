10 Cards Earn All-Conference Honors

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington baseball coach Jay Harper signals another base runner as Kelton Price rounds third during the Cardinals’ 6-0 win over Alma, 6-0, in April. Price received All-Conference 5A West honors.

FARMINGTON -- Ten Cardinals earned All-Conference recognition following a season in which Farmington (21-11) tied for first place in the 5A West and won a state tournament game.