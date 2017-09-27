Anonymous Donor Offers Matching Grant
Wednesday, September 27, 2017
The senior centers in Washington County are raising money to match a grant that was offered by an anonymous donor, according to Tina Batlle, director of Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.