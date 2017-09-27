I Know Jesus Did Not Return On Sept. 23, As Predicted By Some
Wednesday, September 27, 2017
When I was at university studying Missions and Bible, there was a smart Messianic student (a Jewish believer in Jesus) attending. He was an intense young man who could be a bit obsessive. He landed in a psych ward because he tried to figure out the end-time scenario as described in the Bible. I felt sorry for him. While this episode was tragic, it illustrates the point that anyone who thinks they can figure out last-day events is deceived.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.