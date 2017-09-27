Lincoln To Repair Fire Department Roof

LINCOLN -- Lincoln City Council last week accepted a low bid of $16,487 from HD Roof Coatings for roof repair on Lincoln Fire Department, contingent on the company providing proof that it is bonded, has insurance and has a contractor's license number.

