Voters Elect Representatives To Area School Boards
FARMINGTON SCHOOL DEBT EXTENDED FOR NEW FACILITIES
Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Two incumbents and a newcomer to public office were elected to fill positions on Farmington, Prairie Grove and Lincoln school boards in the Sept. 19 school election.
