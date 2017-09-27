World War II Vet Celebrates 100th Birthday
Wednesday, September 27, 2017
U.S. Army veteran Joseph Schneider recently celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by 100 family members and friends in Richardson, Texas. The party was attended by people from Arkansas, Maryland, Florida, Delaware, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia.
