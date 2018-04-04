Cardinals Look To Future

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington players bust through a sign made and held by varsity cheerleaders, proclaiming, "Come to the Cards Side," a spoof of Star Wars. Farmington outscored Clarksville, 61-41, in a high-scoring Homecoming game Sept. 22.

FARMINGTON -- Coming into the 2017 season, the Farmington football team carried a little bit of a chip on its shoulder.