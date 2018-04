Pam Jowers Special to the Enterprise-Leader Farmington seniors Zach Newman (left behind Cardinal helmet) with his parents, Willie and Stephanie Newman, accompanied by ; and Jacob Gray (right behind helmet) with his parents, Bill and Karen Gray; signed national letters of intent to continue their football careers in college on Feb. 7. Farmington head coach Mike Adams (standing) introduced the players. Newman signed as an offensive lineman with Arkansas Tech while Gray signed as an "H-back" with Henderson State.