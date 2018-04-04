Engineering Firm Explains Plan To Stop Residential Flooding

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Chris Brackett, project manager with Olsson Associates of Fayetteville, talks about a drainage project to prevent flooding in Meadowsweet Subdivision in Farmington during a public meeting last week. The project has an estimated cost of $750,000.

FARMINGTON -- A major drainage project to stop flooding in Meadowsweet subdivision will cost the city of Farmington more than $750,000, according to the engineering firm designing the plans.