Lady Tigers Suffer First Tie, Then Loss

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, April 4, 2018

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove senior Stacey Johnson kicks the ball away during a girls soccer match held Monday, March 12, at Prairie Grove. The Lady Tigers and Gentry played to a scoreless tie.
PRAIRIE GROVE -- The Lady Tiger soccer team (8-1-1) sustained their first loss of the season by a 5-1 margin to defending 5A State champion Harrison Thursday, March 15.

