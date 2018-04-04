Low Key Living Legend
LONGTIME FARMINGTON COACH ELECTED TO HALL OF FAME
Wednesday, April 4, 2018
FARMINGTON -- When Brad Blew took the head girls basketball coaching position at Farmington in 1986, the Lady Cardinals weren't known for chalking up wins, something he set out to change.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.