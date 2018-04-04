Newman Signs Football Letter
Wednesday, April 4, 2018
FARMINGTON -- Farmington senior Zach Newman (6-3, 305) signed with Arkansas Tech on National signing day, Wednesday, Feb. 7, in front of a student assembly at Cardinal Arena.
