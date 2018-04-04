Prairie Grove Council Approves Valley View Sewer Contract
Wednesday, April 4, 2018
Prairie Grove City Council approved a resolution at its March meeting to enter into a contract to accept and treat wastewater from the Valley View residential area and nearby subdivisions.
