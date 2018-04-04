Reed's Bat Helps Farmington Administer TKO
LADY CARDINALS GET RUN-RULE WIN OVER SILOAM SPRINGS
Wednesday, April 4, 2018
FARMINGTON -- Junior catcher Alyssa Reed starred with her bat, going 3-for-3 with a home run, double and 6 RBIs as Farmington defeated Siloam Springs, 15-0, in 5A/6A blended conference game March 5.
