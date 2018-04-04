Reed's Bat Helps Farmington Administer TKO

LADY CARDINALS GET RUN-RULE WIN OVER SILOAM SPRINGS

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, April 4, 2018

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington sophomore Kally Stout appears to be racing against the silhouette of the on-deck batter as she rounds third and races for home. The Lady Cardinals routed Siloam Springs, 15-0, on Monday, March 5, at home.
FARMINGTON -- Junior catcher Alyssa Reed starred with her bat, going 3-for-3 with a home run, double and 6 RBIs as Farmington defeated Siloam Springs, 15-0, in 5A/6A blended conference game March 5.

