Tigers' Endearment To PG Fans Serves As Lasting Legacy

10 PRAIRIE GROVE PLAYERS EARN ALL-CONFERENCE FOOTBALL

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, April 4, 2018

Print item

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove senior Will Hawkins (6-4, 320) was voted All-Conference. The versatile Hawkins played both tackle and center on the offensive line and was tough to run against when he lines up on the defensive interior. Hawkins signed a national letter of intent to play college football for Henderson State, of Arkadelphia, in February.
Zoom

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove senior Will Hawkins (6-4, 320) was voted All-Conference. The versatile Hawkins played both tackle and center on the offensive line and was tough to run against when he lines up on the defensive interior. Hawkins signed a national letter of intent to play college football for Henderson State, of Arkadelphia, in February.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The Class of 2018 finished with the most varsity wins in school history, endearing themselves unto loyal Prairie Grove football fans with habitual big plays.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.