Touchdown Dollars!
Wednesday, April 4, 2018
SUBMITTED PHOTO Prairie Grove Telephone Co., donates $30 per touchdown to Farmington, Prairie Grove and Lincoln schools. For the 2017 season, Sandy Anderson with PGTC presented $2,010 for 67 touchdowns to Joey Sorters, Prairie Grove athletic director. Farmington received $1,230 for 41 touchdowns.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.