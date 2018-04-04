Touchdown Dollars!

SUBMITTED PHOTO Prairie Grove Telephone Co., donates $30 per touchdown to Farmington, Prairie Grove and Lincoln schools. For the 2017 season, Sandy Anderson with PGTC presented $2,010 for 67 touchdowns to Joey Sorters, Prairie Grove athletic director. Farmington received $1,230 for 41 touchdowns.

