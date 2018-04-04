Waggle Signs To Play Deep-Snapper For NSU

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, April 4, 2018

Print item

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington senior Trey Waggle, seated with his parents, Josh and Kelley Waggle, and sister Paige Waggle, a Farmington freshman, signed a National letter of intent to play college football as a deep-snapper for Northeastern University of Tahlequah, Okla., on Wednesday, March 7, at Cardinal Arena. Witnessing the occasion were (standing from left): Farmington football coach Mike Adams, Farmington Mayor Ernie Penn, Trey's maternal grandparents Debra and Brad Rice, and long-time family friend Sam Sparkman.
Zoom

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington senior Trey Waggle, seated with his parents, Josh and Kelley Waggle, and sister Paige Waggle, a Farmington freshman, signed a National letter of intent to play college football as a deep-snapper for Northeastern University of Tahlequah, Okla., on Wednesday, March 7, at Cardinal Arena. Witnessing the occasion were (standing from left): Farmington football coach Mike Adams, Farmington Mayor Ernie Penn, Trey's maternal grandparents Debra and Brad Rice, and long-time family friend Sam Sparkman.

FARMINGTON -- Farmington senior Trey Waggle signed a National letter of intent to play college football as a deep-snapper for Northeastern University of Tahlequah, Okla., on Wednesday, March 7, at Cardinal Arena.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.