Waggle Signs To Play Deep-Snapper For NSU

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington senior Trey Waggle, seated with his parents, Josh and Kelley Waggle, and sister Paige Waggle, a Farmington freshman, signed a National letter of intent to play college football as a deep-snapper for Northeastern University of Tahlequah, Okla., on Wednesday, March 7, at Cardinal Arena. Witnessing the occasion were (standing from left): Farmington football coach Mike Adams, Farmington Mayor Ernie Penn, Trey's maternal grandparents Debra and Brad Rice, and long-time family friend Sam Sparkman.