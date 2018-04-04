Waggle Signs To Play Deep-Snapper For NSU
Wednesday, April 4, 2018
FARMINGTON -- Farmington senior Trey Waggle signed a National letter of intent to play college football as a deep-snapper for Northeastern University of Tahlequah, Okla., on Wednesday, March 7, at Cardinal Arena.
