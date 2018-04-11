Bleeding Feet Land Football Scholarship

FARMINGTON SENIOR SIGNS WITH HENDRIX

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, April 11, 2018

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington senior Caleb Williams signs a national letter of intent to play football and run track for Hendrix College of Conway. Caleb's family (from left): Melisa Williams (mother), Rebekah Williams (sister), Caleb, Josh Williams (brother), and Paul Williams (father) cheer him on.
FARMINGTON -- After the first day of a football camp on the campus of Hendrix College last summer Caleb Williams' feet were bleeding from wearing cleats two sizes too small.

