Farmington Graduate Immersed In Ethiopian Culture

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Colton Flynn, a graduate of Farmington High School, talks to students at Ledbetter Intermediate School in Farmington about living in Ethiopia this year to conduct research and act as an ambassador for the United States. He is a doctoral student at Oklahoma State University.

FARMINGTON -- Fifth-grade students at Ledbetter Elementary School received a lesson about the life and culture of Ethiopia from a Farmington High School graduate spending almost a year there as a doctoral student from Oklahoma State University.