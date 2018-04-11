Farmington Graduate Immersed In Ethiopian Culture
FLYNN SHARES STORIES WITH FIFTH GRADERS
Wednesday, April 11, 2018
FARMINGTON -- Fifth-grade students at Ledbetter Elementary School received a lesson about the life and culture of Ethiopia from a Farmington High School graduate spending almost a year there as a doctoral student from Oklahoma State University.
