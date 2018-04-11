Farmington Graduate Immersed In Ethiopian Culture

FLYNN SHARES STORIES WITH FIFTH GRADERS

By Lynn Kutter

Wednesday, April 11, 2018

Print item

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Colton Flynn, a graduate of Farmington High School, talks to students at Ledbetter Intermediate School in Farmington about living in Ethiopia this year to conduct research and act as an ambassador for the United States. He is a doctoral student at Oklahoma State University.
Zoom

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Colton Flynn, a graduate of Farmington High School, talks to students at Ledbetter Intermediate School in Farmington about living in Ethiopia this year to conduct research and act as an ambassador for the United States. He is a doctoral student at Oklahoma State University.

FARMINGTON -- Fifth-grade students at Ledbetter Elementary School received a lesson about the life and culture of Ethiopia from a Farmington High School graduate spending almost a year there as a doctoral student from Oklahoma State University.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.