Lincoln Baseball

Jean Ratley Special to the Enterprise-Leader, Jean's 4R Photos A Chelsea runner dives back toward first base as Lincoln tries to pick him off. The Wolves lost to Chelsa, Okla., 13-2, on Thursday, March 22; and 9-3 to Adair, Okla. Friday, March 23, before coming back to beat Locust Grove, Okla., 9-3, in the second game of a double-header at the Ketchum, Okla. tournament.
Jean Ratley Special to the Enterprise-Leader, Jean's 4R Photos
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.