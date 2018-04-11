Lincoln Baseball

Jean Ratley Special to the Enterprise-Leader, Jean's 4R Photos A Chelsea runner dives back toward first base as Lincoln tries to pick him off. The Wolves lost to Chelsa, Okla., 13-2, on Thursday, March 22; and 9-3 to Adair, Okla. Friday, March 23, before coming back to beat Locust Grove, Okla., 9-3, in the second game of a double-header at the Ketchum, Okla. tournament.