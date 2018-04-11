Pea Ridge Gets By Lady Tigers

ONE BAD INNING PROVES DIFFERENCE

By Staff Report

Wednesday, April 11, 2018

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Prairie Grove senior Laney Layman delivers a pitch for the Lady Tigers. Layman (59 pitches) alternates with junior Madie Stearman (39 pitches) in the chalked circle. Both threw three innings during a 10-3 loss at Pea Ridge on Monday, March 5.
PEA RIDGE -- Pea Ridge pounded Prairie Grove pitching for 10 runs on 17 hits highlighted by freshman nine-hole hitter Aidan Dayberry, who hit a home run her first varsity at-bat.

