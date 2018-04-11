PG Historic Districts Nominated For National Register

BOTH DISTRICTS LOCATED IN DOWNTOWN AREA

By Lynn Kutter

Wednesday, April 11, 2018

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER The State Review Board of Arkansas Historic Preservation Program has nominated two commercial districts in downtown Prairie Grove for the National Register of Historic Places. The North Mock Street Commercial Historic District includes these two buildings at 114 and 116 N. Mock St. The other district is the south side of Buchanan Street.
Two historic districts in downtown Prairie Grove will be nominated to the National Register of Historic Places. The State Review Board of Arkansas Historic Preservation Program recommended the Prairie Grove Commercial Historic District and North Mock Street Commercial Historic District for nomination at its April 4 meeting in Little Rock.

