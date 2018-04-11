Wolves Seek To Recall Light

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln baseball coach Justin Bounds watches as the Wolves' catcher Josh Jetton attempts to throw out a runner stealing second. Lincoln lost 15-1 to Gravette Thursday.

LINCOLN -- Head coach Justin Bounds delivered a message for the Wolves' baseball team as Lincoln's post spring break skid continued with a 15-1 loss to Gravette Thursday.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.