Wolves Seek To Recall Light

LINCOLN AIMS TO HALT SKID

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, April 11, 2018

Print item

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln baseball coach Justin Bounds watches as the Wolves' catcher Josh Jetton attempts to throw out a runner stealing second. Lincoln lost 15-1 to Gravette Thursday.
Zoom

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln baseball coach Justin Bounds watches as the Wolves' catcher Josh Jetton attempts to throw out a runner stealing second. Lincoln lost 15-1 to Gravette Thursday.

LINCOLN -- Head coach Justin Bounds delivered a message for the Wolves' baseball team as Lincoln's post spring break skid continued with a 15-1 loss to Gravette Thursday.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.