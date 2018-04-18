Angel Lifeline Shares Need To Feed Lincoln Students
Wednesday, April 18, 2018
LINCOLN -- A non-profit organization that helps feeds children who have delinquent lunchroom accounts in area schools is hoping the Lincoln community will lend support to the program. Ken and Denise Gheen of Prairie Grove started Angel Lifeline in 2012. All donations made to the 501(c)3 organization are used for school lunches. The Gheens work out of a home office and absorb administrative expenses for the program.
