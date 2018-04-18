Council OKs Public Outdoor Movies
Wednesday, April 18, 2018
FARMINGTON -- City Council members gave the OK last week to allow First Baptist Church on Rheas Mill Road to use the grassy area next to Farmington Public Library to show movies at night.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.