Farmington Chamber Hands Out 2018 Honors

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Mike Willard, president of Farmington Chamber board, presents an Appreciation of Service Award to Thomas Cornwell, who served on the Chamber board for about 15 years.

FARMINGTON -- Farmington Area Chamber of Commerce took the opportunity last week to recognize the 2018 Business of the Year, to honor a person who has made an impact on the community and to show its appreciation to a long-time Chamber board member.