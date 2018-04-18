Farmington Chamber Hands Out 2018 Honors

ANNUAL BANQUET HAS RECORD ATTENDANCE

By Lynn Kutter

Wednesday, April 18, 2018

Print item

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Mike Willard, president of Farmington Chamber board, presents an Appreciation of Service Award to Thomas Cornwell, who served on the Chamber board for about 15 years.
Zoom

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Mike Willard, president of Farmington Chamber board, presents an Appreciation of Service Award to Thomas Cornwell, who served on the Chamber board for about 15 years.

FARMINGTON -- Farmington Area Chamber of Commerce took the opportunity last week to recognize the 2018 Business of the Year, to honor a person who has made an impact on the community and to show its appreciation to a long-time Chamber board member.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.