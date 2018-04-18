Farmington Chamber Hands Out 2018 Honors
ANNUAL BANQUET HAS RECORD ATTENDANCE
Wednesday, April 18, 2018
FARMINGTON -- Farmington Area Chamber of Commerce took the opportunity last week to recognize the 2018 Business of the Year, to honor a person who has made an impact on the community and to show its appreciation to a long-time Chamber board member.
