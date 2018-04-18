Farmington Holds Off PG 12-9

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Both dugouts are riveted as a Farmington runner scores during the Cardinals' 12-9 win Monday, April 16, over rival Prairie Grove in the diamond version of the 'Battle of 62.'

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Farmington and Prairie Grove combined for 30 hits and 21 runs with the Cardinals prevailing, 12-9, as the schools renewed their baseball rivalry after not playing last year.