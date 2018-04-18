Grand Slam Airlifts Lincoln

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln senior Hollie Webb was originally ruled out on this play with Prairie Grove first baseman Kylie Scott's foot on the bag while making a catch from shortstop. Lincoln coach Beau Collins appealed and the call was reversed with Webb gaining a two-out single RBI which tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth. Lincoln's next batter, senior Tristan Cunningham, blasted a grand-slam home run to end the game with the Lady Wolves prevailing, 6-2.
LINCOLN -- Senior Tristan Cunningham made the most of a crucial at-bat parking a two-out grand-slam homer in the bottom of the sixth inning.
