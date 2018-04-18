Hungry Wolves Beat Westville 2-0

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln's Andrew West (shown kicking) set up a goal with an assist to Edson Cuevas in the first four minutes to put the Wolves up 1-0 early. Lincoln won the school's first-ever boys soccer victory with a 2-0 victory over Westville, Okla. on Monday, April 9. The second goal by Cameron Brown, Jr., didn't come until only 2:50 remained in the second half.