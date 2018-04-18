Hungry Wolves Beat Westville 2-0
LINCOLN BOYS GET SCHOOL’S FIRST-EVER SOCCER WIN
Wednesday, April 18, 2018
LINCOLN -- An early goal kindled a fire sparking Lincoln boys to play 'hungry like the wolf' as they recorded the school's first-ever victory on Monday, April 9.
