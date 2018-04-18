State Rep. Charlene Fite Announces Re-election Bid

By Maylon Rice SPECIAL TO ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, April 18, 2018

Print item

Fite
Zoom

Fite

FIGURE FIVE -- State Rep. Charlene Fite has announced her candidacy for a fourth term for House District 80 seat in the Arkansas House of Representatives.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.