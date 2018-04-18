State Rep. Charlene Fite Announces Re-election Bid
Wednesday, April 18, 2018
FIGURE FIVE -- State Rep. Charlene Fite has announced her candidacy for a fourth term for House District 80 seat in the Arkansas House of Representatives.
