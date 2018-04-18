Truck Strikes Mandalay Restaurant

David Gottschalk NWA DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE Emergency personnel with Farmington Fire Department prepare to transport a small pickup truck after the vehicle drove into the Mandalay Asian Cuisine restaurant in Farmington on Wednesday, April 11. The driver was charged in connection with the accident.

FARMINGTON -- A Lincoln man is facing several charges after his vehicle struck the corner of Mandalay Asian Cuisine restaurant in Farmington, according to Farmington police.