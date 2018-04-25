Cardinals Balance Pitching And Hitting

By Mark Humphrey ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Print item

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington freshman Tate Sutton warms up in the bullpen before pitching the fifth inning in the Cardinals' 13-0 win against Clarksville on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Sutton faced four batters and struck out two, inducing a groundout to third to end the game.
Zoom

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington freshman Tate Sutton warms up in the bullpen before pitching the fifth inning in the Cardinals' 13-0 win against Clarksville on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. Sutton faced four batters and struck out two, inducing a groundout to third to end the game.

FARMINGTON -- Strong pitching coupled with a second consecutive night of double-digit hitting powered Farmington to a 13-0 run-rule win over Clarksville in 5A West baseball Tuesday, April 17.

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.

Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.