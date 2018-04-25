Farmington Board Hires Two Administrators
Wednesday, April 25, 2018
FARMINGTON -- Farmington School Board last week voted to hire a new junior high principal and a new assistant principal for Lynch Middle School. Joe McClung, assistant principal of Woodland Junior High School in Fayetteville, will serve as principal for a new junior high school housed in the former high school building.
