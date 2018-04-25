Farmington Pounds Lincoln 15-2

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Lincoln junior Caleb Lloyd is all smiles awaiting his turn to bat in the on-deck circle. The Wolves lost to U.S. 62 rival, Farmington, 15-2, on Tuesday, April 10 at home.

LINCOLN -- Lincoln turned the Cardinals away early, but couldn't keep Farmington from winning 15-2 by run-rule in a nonconference baseball game on Tuesday, April 10.