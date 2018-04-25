Judge Rules Lincoln Apartment Unsafe
GIVES OWNER 30 DAYS TO REPAIR OR DEMOLISH
Wednesday, April 25, 2018
FAYETTEVILLE -- A Washington County Circuit Court judge told the owner of a Lincoln apartment complex to repair or tear down the property in the next 30 days.
Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.
Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.
Registration is required to make comments. Click here to LOGIN.
You can register for FREE to post comments and receive alerts.