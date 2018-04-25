Looking Through Old Cookbooks For New Recipes

The April meeting for recipe exchange was enjoyed with only eight attending, but the time was spent going through some interesting older recipe books and discussing them. For the May meeting, plans are to prepare one of the recipes. Our thanks to Dorothy for planning each meeting, with always something different. She had made a casserole, one of the former shared recipes, and she served a good portion to each one present. Talk about yummy!

Subscribers must LOG-IN to read this full story.

Monthly and yearly online subscriptions are available starting at only $2.99. Access is free for print subscribers. Click here to see rates and register.