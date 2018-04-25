Maxwell Takes Game To College Level

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington senior Peyton Maxwell (center in orange) celebrated signing a national letter of intent to play men's college basketball for Hendrix College, of Conway, Thursday, April 13, 2018, at Cardinal Arena. Accompanying Peyton was his family (from left): Bill Maxwell, father; Farmington boys basketball coach Beau Thompson (standing); Peyton; Heather Maxwell, mother; and Haley Maxwell, sister, a 2014 Farmington graduate.

FARMINGTON -- A typical play during Peyton Maxwell's senior season featured the point-guard nonchalantly dribbling the basketball up the court, but the moment he perceived an opening -- watch out.