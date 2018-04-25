Special Olympics Arkansas: I Am A Champion

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington's student athletes for the regional competition for Special Olympics Arkansas walk around the track for the opening ceremonies on Friday morning in Fayetteville. Farmington had student athletes from Ledbetter Intermediate, Lynch Middle School and Farmington High.

FAYETTEVILLE -- More than 250 student athletes from Washington, Benton and Madison counties put their skills to the test Friday morning at the Area 2 Spring Games for Special Olympics Arkansas, held at Fayetteville School District's track behind Ramay Junior High School.